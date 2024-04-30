Corey Levin offers his services to Titans for backup role

The Tennessee Titans have done a good job beefing up their offensive line this offseason, but there remains a position they could use another addition.

The Titans are thin behind new starting center Lloyd Cushenberry and could use some insurance. One quality backup center who is still on the market is Corey Levin, who has now had multiple stints with the Titans since they drafted him in the sixth round of the 2017 NFL draft.

After Mike Herndon from PaulKuharsky.com broke down the situation on the Titans’ depth chart, Levin chimed in that he’s ready and willing to be that depth piece Tennessee needs.

Hey I know a guy https://t.co/HcN7cTBgRq — Corey Levin (@CoreyLevin62) April 29, 2024

As Herndon points out, Brunskill is capable of stepping in if need be after seeing snaps at center during his days with the San Francisco 49ers. Brunskill is currently set to battle for the right guard job, presumably with Dillon Radunz — who head coach Brian Callahan said the team views as a guard — and a sprinkle of Saahdiq Charles.

Levin appeared in 61 games over four different seasons with the Titans, starting just four of them. He also has the ability to play guard, so he isn’t a one-trick pony.

But that was under a different regime, so it remains to be seen if the new group views him as a fit. That said, the Titans could certainly do worse if they’re looking for another depth option.

