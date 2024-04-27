Cooper DeJean selected by the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFL Draft

The wait is over. Cooper DeJean is an NFL player. The Iowa Hawkeyes’ star defensive back has been selected by the Philadelphia Eagles with the No. 40 overall pick in this year’s NFL Draft.

DeJean, one of the best defensive backs to come through the University of Iowa, ascended himself into stardom the last two seasons with the Hawkeyes. He has ultimately turned that stardom and exhilarating play into his dream, becoming an NFL player.

An instant boost to the secondary, DeJean brings versatility, athleticism, and a very high football IQ with him from day one. All of that was on display at Iowa as he was the best player on the field most of the time.

The Eagles are known for being a team with athletic, ball-hawking cornerbacks. DeJean gives them that and then some. With a secondary that needs help and is aging, the Hawkeye gives them an instant boost.

During his collegiate career, Cooper DeJean totaled 120 tackles, 20 pass breakups, and 7 interceptions. He took three of those interceptions back for touchdowns. His game also brings excellent special teams experience. DeJean has All-Pro potential as a punt returner. At Iowa, he averaged 13.1 yards per return with one touchdown.

DeJean was also Iowa’s go-to man on punt coverage when looking to down punts deep in enemy territory. His high football IQ allowed him to constantly be in position to down punts without himself or the ball trickling into the endzone.

Cooper DeJean is the next NFL player in a long line. The Iowa Hawkeyes’ NFL pipeline is alive and well and DeJean looks to be the next star.

