Whistle Sports spotlights Cooper DeJean as one of the NFL Draft’s most unique prospects ever

Cooper DeJean has long been viewed as a versatile player that a team can use in many facets on defense and special teams. The Iowa Hawkeyes saw DeJean take away opponents’ best receivers as a cornerback and hurt teams with his electrifying punt return ability.

His versatility paired with his film have him holding steady among NFL mock drafts as a first round draft pick. Hearing his name called will be the next goal of his to cross of a list that has seen many successes already.

It hasn’t been easy for Cooper DeJean, though. He broke his leg last season and saw his season cut short. He didn’t have much time to dwell on it as he had to get ready for the NFL Draft.

Now that he is healthy and put on a stunning pro day for NFL teams, DeJean is ready to find his new home and be the next first round draft pick to come from the Iowa Hawkeyes. His journey recovering from the leg injury to final NFL preparations has been chronicled by Whistle Sports and sheds some light on who Cooper DeJean is as a person.

“I’ve probably watched the draft every single year since I could watch TV and it’ll definitely be a dream true just to have my family there and close friends who have helped me throughout this process, throughout my whole life, and get to this point,” DeJean said about what this means for him.

“Coming from a small town, this doesn’t happen often, ya know, where you see a person in this position. So I take a lot of pride in that just trying to inspire the kids from my area to show them if you put the work in daily that something like this is possible no matter where you’re from,” DeJean pridefully added.

The Iowa native has certainly captured the hearts of Hawkeyes fans and youth around the state. His play in the black and yellow was among some of the best to ever do it for Iowa.

“My dream is just to play at the highest level and be one of the best to do it.”

Follow us @HawkeyesWire on X and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Iowa news, notes and opinions.

Follow Riley on X: @rileydonald7

Story originally appeared on Hawkeyes Wire