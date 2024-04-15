Cooper DeJean climbs to top-half of first round in CBS Sports’ newest 2024 NFL mock draft

On the heels of an outstanding pro day that made waves across the NFL and fans alike, Iowa Hawkeyes’ defensive back Cooper DeJean is pushing himself further and further up draft boards.

Inside of two weeks from the 2024 NFL draft in Detroit, Michigan, DeJean is one of the risers as he showed the league that he has recovered from his leg injury and is back to his usual, freakishly-athletic, and talented self.

In CBS Sports’ new mock draft, they also applaud DeJean’s pro day by ascending him higher than he has been before. Most expect DeJean to be a first-round pick or even a top-20 pick, but he may sneak his way into the top 15. CBS Sports has the Indianapolis Colts taking Cooper DeJean at No. 15 in the first round.

The Colts continue the run on corners here by taking DeJean, whose versatility to play outside, in the slot, or even as a safety makes him an especially attractive piece. He has the athleticism to match the film he put together at Iowa, so there’s no need to make him a safety on a full time basis. – Jared Dubin, CBS Sports

Dubin believes that DeJean has the talent to play safety at the NFL-level. Many have debated this and some moved him back to corner, but DeJean’s testing numbers, tape, and stats prove he can play corner in the NFL.

Not only does DeJean pack a ton of defensive versatility to move around in unique schemes, he can plug into punt coverage as a starting gunner from day one and be a spark plug in the punt return game just as he was at Iowa.

