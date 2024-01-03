What is contract status, bonuses for Oklahoma State football's Mike Gundy, assistants?

STILLWATER — The turn to the new year brought Oklahoma State football coach Mike Gundy’s annual raise, while his assistants are set for an additional postseason bonus from the 10-win season the Cowboys just completed.

Gundy’s five-year rollover contract includes an increase of $125,000 on Jan. 1 each year, which will bring his total salary to $7.75 million for the 2024 season.

As for the OSU assistants, they’ll be watching for the final USA Today Coaches’ poll of the season to determine their postseason bonus, which is likely to be $2,000 each. Should the Cowboys jump from No. 21 to No. 15 or better — which seems unlikely — in the final coaches’ poll, the bonus would increase by $1,000 for each coach.

All of the assistants have contractual bonuses for winning the Big 12 championship or finishing with the best regular-season record in the Big 12, but the Cowboys did not accomplish either this year.

More: Oklahoma State football: Four key questions Cowboys must address in 2024 offseason

OSU football coach Mike Gundy hoists the Robert C. McNair Trophy after the Cowboys' win over Texas A&M in the Texas Bowl on Dec. 27 in Houston.

Gundy received his $1 million retention bonus last month, which is granted each year if he is still employed on the initial signing date of the football season, which was Dec. 20.

Gundy also received a bonus of $125,000 for reaching the Big 12 Championship Game.

All but one of the OSU assistants are entering the final year of their current contracts. The outlier is defensive coordinator Bryan Nardo, who just completed the first year of the three-year contract he agreed to when he was hired last January.

Offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn was given a three-year contract in January 2022. The rest of the assistants were given two-year deals at the same time, and each of those contracts was extended by a year last February, to run through the 2024 season.

Here’s a look at the contractual status of the OSU coaching staff:

More: Oklahoma State football loses cornerback. D.J. McKinney. Who's in, out via the portal?

OSU offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn watches players warm up before a game against Kansas State on Oct. 6 at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater.

Oklahoma State football coaches contracts

Head coach Mike Gundy: Five-year rollover contract, $7.75 million for 2024.

Offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn: Final year of contract at $900,000 per year.

Defensive coordinator Bryan Nardo: Two years remaining at $650,000 per year.

Co-defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Joe Bob Clements: Final year at $600,000 per year.

Offensive line coach Charlie Dickey: Final year at $600,000 per year.

Defensive passing game coordinator/cornerbacks coach Tim Duffie: Final year at $550,000 per year.

Safeties coach Dan Hammerschmidt: Final year at $450,000 per year.

Tight ends coach Jason McEndoo: Final year at $425,000 per year.

Running backs coach John Wozniak: Final year at $425,000 per year.

Quarterbacks coach Tim Rattay: Final year at $400,000 per year.

Defensive line coach Greg Richmond: Final year at $350,000 per year.

Strength and conditioning coach Rob Glass: Three years remaining at $1 million per year.

Scott Wright covers Oklahoma State athletics for The Oklahoman. Have a story idea for Scott? He can be reached at swright@oklahoman.com or on Twitter at @ScottWrightOK. Sign up for the Oklahoma State Cowboys newsletter to access more OSU coverage. Support Scott’s work and that of other Oklahoman journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at subscribe.oklahoman.com or by using the link at the top of this page.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma State football contracts, bonuses for Mike Gundy, OSU coaches