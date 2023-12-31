Why Mike Gundy, Oklahoma State football are set to 'make a really good run' in 2024 season

HOUSTON — No greater enhancement to the 2024 Oklahoma State football season can be made than the one that came on Christmas Eve.

The announcement by star running back Ollie Gordon II that he’d stay in Stillwater for another year was the pedestal the next edition of Cowboys will stand on.

But while that decision is the centerpiece, it isn’t the only strong sign of what’s to come next fall.

“We’ve got a number of guys that are coming back — a large percentage of guys,” coach Mike Gundy said Wednesday night after the 20th-ranked Pokes’ 31-23 win over Texas A&M in the Texas Bowl at NRG Stadium.

“We still have some that have waivers to go through, so we’re not sure where those are at. But the large majority of the players on this team that have a chance to come back have said that they want to come back. I think they like the chemistry of the team, they like competing with each other against whoever we’re playing. And they feel like we can make a really good run next year.”

No reason to disagree with that last part. After a 10-4 season that included an appearance in the Big 12 Championship Game, the Cowboys’ stock is rising. And when you consider that stock was at rock-bottom at this time a year ago, it only fuels the excitement.

The Cowboys officially have nine players in the transfer portal, but only six who were significant contributors or in the two-deep this season. Gundy and his staff have added a defensive back and offensive lineman from the portal already, likely with more to come.

As of now, only four players who started Wednesday night are guaranteed not to return next season.

A few players with super-senior seasons available have yet to announce their future, like cornerback Korie Black and nose tackle Collin Clay.

Still, even with the unannounced decisions, the possibility of additional portal defections and the waiting game for NCAA waivers, this Cowboy team already has a strong structure in place for 2024.

“Dangerous,” said quarterback Alan Bowman, who is one of the players in need of an NCAA waiver to return. Bowman went on to list all the reasons for his claim.

Five offensive linemen who combined for 55 starts this season have announced their return. The receiver group loses some depth with Leon Johnson III out of eligibility and Jaden Bray and Blaine Green in the portal.

But De’Zhaun Stribling looked like a star before his injury, and Rashod Owens became one when Stribling went down. And slot receiver Brennan Presley is on pace to set the school record for career receptions.

Tight end could use some veteran help and Gordon might benefit from a seasoned backup, but otherwise, both positions have a mix of experience and youth.

The waivers Gundy mentioned are for Bowman and linebacker Justin Wright, both awaiting word on a seventh year of eligibility.

Wright’s situation is more clear-cut, having suffered his injury after playing in two games this year, yet both seem to have strong cases for NCAA approval.

After throwing for a season-high 402 yards and completing 69.4% of his passes in the Texas Bowl, Bowman said he hopes to know more about his situation within a couple weeks.

“It’s not in my hands,” Bowman said. “Obviously, those guys at the NCAA are celebrating Christmas and New Year’s and everything, so my guess is it’ll be 10-15 days until we know. Not stressful, but very anticipating.”

Bowman threw for 3,460 yards, completing 60.7% of his throws. While his 14 interceptions were more than the coaching staff likely cared for, he remained efficient and impactful.

His return would be a stabilizing force, while the youthful quarterback room brings a curious excitement because of its unknown element with Garret Rangel, Zane Flores and recent signee Maealiuaki Smith.

Defensively, the Cowboys are set to lose at least a couple of defensive ends, outside linebacker Xavier Benson and, depending on decisions of guys like Black and Trey Rucker, possibly a player or two in the secondary.

Key pieces like Nick Martin, Collin Oliver, Kendal Daniels and others are expected to be back in their spots.

Yet the most important defensive development will be that of coordinator Bryan Nardo coming off his first D-I season.

Following the Big 12 title game, Nardo spoke excitedly about the pending bowl practices, and the opportunity for him to self-scout and install new facets of the defense.

“We got to see a lot of good things,” Nardo said. “We got a chance to look at some different techniques, some things you don’t get a chance to do in the course of a week because three days is not enough time to install it.

“This is a huge opportunity for us to take what we built from and say, ‘This is what we saw. This is what we want to do. What do we like? What don’t we like? Let’s take it and build something to get ready for spring.’”

Nardo faced difficulties and challenges in making the jump from Division II Gannon University, but he always seemed to have the proper response. And that will be his biggest weapon over the next three months.

Offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn offered his team two perspectives for how to approach the Texas Bowl: The pursuit of 10 wins, which they achieved for the eighth time in the last 14 years, or opening the door on the 2024 season. And both required the same effort.

“I hope our guys will take that to heart as far as looking forward into ‘24,” Dunn said. “Have a great spring and try to get back, because we have a lot of guys returning.

“Obviously, complacency can easily set in on a group that has a lot of guys returning.”

The obvious target for complacency concerns would be Gordon after his breakout season that saw him lead the nation in rushing at 1,732 yards on his way to the Doak Walker Award. Yet the pursuit of bigger things — like the College Football Playoff and a Heisman Trophy, two things he mentioned himself when talking to the media Wednesday — should keep him in check.

“It’s hard not to look at what successes you’ve had — and that’s anyone,” Dunn said. “So for him, it’s gonna be a real challenge, and for all of us that we have returning, to put in the work. Last year when the season ended, everybody knew we had to make some changes, do some different things, and we did it.

“Yeah, we have a lot of returners and I’m excited for next year, but... how much do you kick ‘em in the ass and say, ‘Listen, this isn’t how you practiced last year.’ Last year was a gritty, blue-collar effort, and we gotta have that same thing for next season.”

