What is Oklahoma State football coach Mike Gundy's Big 12 Championship Game bonus?

STILLWATER — Oklahoma State football coach Mike Gundy will earn a six-figure bonus for his team reaching the Big 12 Championship Game.

The 18th-ranked Cowboys will face No. 7 Texas at 11 a.m. Saturday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, televised by ABC.

With his team claiming a spot in the game, Gundy will get a bonus of $125,000. Should the Cowboys defeat Texas, that bonus will increase by $25,000.

Gundy is nearing a couple of other important dates in his contract as well.

Gundy will receive his $1 million retention bonus by still being in his role on the initial signing day, which is set for Dec. 20. And on Jan. 1, Gundy’s annual raise of $125,000 — plus the addition of another year to the rolling five-year contract — will take effect.

With that, Gundy’s 2024 salary is set to be $7.75 million.

More: How Oklahoma State football's Trey Rucker has become 'quiet leader' for Cowboys

Which bonuses have Oklahoma State football coach Mike Gundy earned this season?

$125,000: For "appearing in a New Year's Six (or successor) bowl game or the Conference Championship Game."

More: How Oklahoma State football's Trey Rucker has become 'quiet leader' for Cowboys

Which bonuses are left in Mike Gundy's contract?

$25,000: If OSU beats Texas in the Big 12 Championship Game on Saturday.

$1,000,000: Annual retention bonus if Gundy remains head coach on Dec. 20, 2023.

More: Is Oklahoma State football the best coaching job in new-look Big 12? Cowboys have company

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma State football coach Mike Gundy earns Big 12 title game bonus