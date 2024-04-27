Contract details for new Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy

The Minnesota Vikings came into the 2024 NFL draft determined to walk away with a quarterback, and they did just that. They did trade up to get him, but only one spot and were able to keep their second first-round pick in the process. All of that landed them former Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy.

Thanks to the rookie wage scale, the process of getting rookie draft picks under contract has become much more streamlined and quick than it was in year’s past. For being the 10th pick in the draft, McCarthy is going to get a 4-year deal with a team option for the fifth.

Projected cap hits for JJ McCarthy’s rookie deal: 2024- $3.97M

2025- $4.97M

2026- $5.96M

2027- $6.53M

2028- 5th year option#Vikings https://t.co/eKyk20KHLz — Sean Borman (@SeanBormanNFL) April 26, 2024

He’ll be making just shy of $4 million in his upcoming rookie season, and that number will climb to just over $6.5 million in 2027, the year before the team’s fifth-year option kicks in. We don’t yet know how much that option will cost the Vikings, but it will likely be a massive upgrade from the previous four years.

McCarthy’s deal will be fully guaranteed for the first four years, and should come in at a total of just over $21.8 million, with a $12.715 million signing bonus.

