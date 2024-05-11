Contract details for Colts’ first round pick Laiatu Latu

The Indianapolis Colts announced on Thursday that they officially signed first-round pick Laiatu Latu. Over the Cap now has the details on what Latu’s rookie deal will look like.

Latu’s total contract is worth $17.031 million, which includes $9.206 million guaranteed, according to Aaron Wilson.

The $9.206 million guaranteed comes in the form of a signing bonus, which means rather than incurring all of that as a cap hit during the 2024 season, the Colts are able to pro-rate it over the four-year life of the contract.

So, from a salary cap perspective for the 2024 season, Latu will receive a base salary of $795,000, with the pro-rated portion of that signing bonus accounting for $2.301 million against the current year’s cap. Or, in short, Latu’s cap hit for this season is $3.096 million.

Each year, Latu’s cap hit from the pro-rated signing bonus will remain the same, but his base salary will increase. In 2025, Latu will earn a base salary of $1.57 million. In 2026, it will be $2.34 million, and then $3.11 million in 2027.

Here is what Latu’s cap hit will be each season:

2024: $3.096 million

2025: $3.870 million

2026: $4.645 million

2027: $5.419 million

During the 2027 offseason, prior to the final year of Latu’s rookie deal, the Colts will have to decide whether or not they will exercise his fifth-year option for the 2028 season. The Colts recently picked up Kwity Paye’s fifth-year option for the 2025 season.

The Colts invested heavily into thier defensive front this offseason. Along with drafting Latu and picking up Paye’s option, the team also re-signed Grover Stewart and Tyquan Lewis, signed outside free agent Raekwon Davis, and extended DeForest Buckner.

“This is probably the best front line I’ve played with,” said Colts’ linebacker EJ Speed.

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire