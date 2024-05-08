Highlights from Colts LB EJ Speed’s offseason media availability

Indianapolis Colts linebacker EJ Speed met with the media recently, while players take part in offseason programs.

Here are the highlights from Speed’s availability. To watch the full video, click here.

– “That is dope,” said Speed about Zaire Franklin getting an extension earlier this offseason. Speed adds that he and Franklin have had similar paths, with both getting their starts on special teams.

– “It’s everything,” said speed about the Colts defensive front and the energy that they have right now. Speed was excited seeing Laiatu Latu’s film with all the sacks and over throws he helped create. “This is probably the best front line I’ve played with.”

– Speed wants to improve on being more comfortable being himself on the field. He thought he played well, but analyzed the areas he needs to improve and worked on them this offseason.

– Speed on being in the final year of his deal: “ No, I don’t think too much about it. As long as I’m doing what I’m supposed to all that stuff will work out itself. I’m trying to win something, actually.”

– Speed spent the offseason in Dallas working with his trainer. He didn’t want to get into specifics about what he was focusing on, but did mention explosiveness and balance. He adds that he reached the offseason goals he was striving for.

– A successful OTA period for a player consists on honing in on the areas of improvement while still making sure you’re improving at the things you’re already good at. For a team, it’s about creating that bond and trust.

– Colts have to generate more takeaways this season, OTAs helps that by getting a better understanding of the defense with new players being added, along with how offense’s attacked them last season. “I think we’re heading in the right direction in that aspect.”

– Speed says to be a leader, you’ve got to make plays, and not only in practice but in the game. Speed adds that what happened last season doesn’t matter now. “To gain the right to talk, you’ve got to go out and make plays again.”

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire