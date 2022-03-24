Conor McGregor fires back after Rafael dos Anjos disses Jorge Masvidal’s ‘BMF’ status

Conor McGregor wasn’t about to sit idle as Rafael dos Anjos criticized Jorge Masvidal.

In the wake of Masvidal’s alleged assault against Colby Covington earlier this week, dos Anjos, a former UFC lightweight champion, took to social media to lop a shot at “Gamebred” for his actions.

Following their grudge match at UFC 272 this month, Masvidal (35-16 MMA, 12-9 UFC) allegedly surprise-attacked former teammate-turned rival Covington outside a Miami steakhouse. The police report states that Masvidal snuck up on Covington while wearing a hoodie and mask, landing multiple blows that chipped a tooth and damaged a $90,000 watch, among other things.

Masvidal has since been arrested, charged, released and has a court date set for April 21, but his alleged actions have made him a target for outside criticism. Dos Anjos (32-13 MMA, 20-11 UFC) was among those to take aim, arguing Masvidal should be stripped of the “BMF” status he attained during a 2019 run that concluded with a victory over Nate Diaz to claim the UFC-made belt (via Twitter):

McGregor (22-6 MMA, 10-4 UFC) didn’t take kindly to dos Anjos’ comments. The former two-division UFC champion, who was supposed to fight dos Anjos at UFC 196 in March 2016 before the Brazilian suffered an untimely injury, argued dos Anjos doesn’t quality for the “BMF” claim (via Twitter):

Dos Anjos offered a response to McGregor (via Twitter):

McGregor and Masvidal haven’t typically seen eye to eye during their careers, and there’s been speculation about a potential fight between them for the past couple of years. However, it appears the Irishman felt the need to come to Masvidal’s defense in this particular scenario.

