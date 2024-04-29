Conor McGregor becomes part-owner of Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship

Conor McGregor has become a part-owner of Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship, it was announced this weekend.

McGregor took to social media to reveal the news on Saturday (27 April), during the promotion’s KnuckleMania 4 event, which was headlined by ex-UFC stars Mike Perry and Thiago Alves in Los Angeles.

“‘The Notorious’ Conor McGregor here,” said the Irishman, a former dual-weight UFC champion. “Ladies and gentlemen, the huge announcement that I have for you today: Conor McGregor myself, and McGregor Sports and Entertainment, is now an owner of Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship.

“Welcome to the big leagues. David Feldman, baby, we did it.”

Feldman, the president of Bare Knuckle FC, said: “Look, you’ve got the biggest guy in all of combat sports right now as a part owner of our company.

“I think it’s just going to move the needle tremendously. We’re going to do a lot of big things, we’re going to open up a lot of new markets.

“Look, we’re partners with Conor McGregor. Everybody in the combat sports world, everybody in the world, knows who that guy is. So Conor, thank you, and let’s blow this s*** up.”

Bare Knuckle FC is the flagship promotion in bare-knuckle boxing, and its events frequently feature former UFC fighters. In Saturday’s main event, Perry stopped Alves to go 5-0 in the sport. The American also holds wins bare-knuckle boxing wins over ex-UFC champions Eddie Alvarez and Luke Rockhold.

After Perry beat Rockhold last year, McGregor entered the ring to face off with “Platinum”.

McGregor has not fought since July 2021, when he suffered a broken leg in his second straight loss to Dustin Poirier. The Irishman, 35, is due to return to the cage on 29 June, facing Michael Chandler in the main event of UFC 303.