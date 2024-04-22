Conner Harrell speaks about QB competition

The quarterback competition is brewing at UNC, but that has not stopped Conner Harrell from connecting with Texas A&M transfer QB Max Johnson.

Harrell and Johnson are competing for the QB1 spot, a unique situation many programs don’t have, with QB1s often set in stone before the school’s annual spring football game. The uniqueness of the situation is one of many reasons Mack Brown decided to forgo televising the game.

Following Saturday’s spring football game, Harrell spoke about blocking out the noise, ways he’s gotten better, and his connection with Johnson despite competing for the starting quarterback position.

“I tell myself just do the best that I can do. Some things are out of my control…Anything in my control. I have to work the hardest, I have to watch as much film as I can, I have to lead as much as I can…Not try to worry about all the outside stuff too much.”

“We understand we are competing, but we understand we are just people..trying to help each other..”, Harrell on his connection with Johnson. “We are the only two people going through what we are going through. No one else in the country is in this place at this time. So when someone going through, what you going through you kinda bond.”

Harrell wasn’t shy about improvements he made since last season, noting he’s gotten a lot better at his accuracy and pocket presence. As of now, no indicator starts game one, but Harrell did produce bigger splash plays Saturday, including a 68-yard passing touchdown.

