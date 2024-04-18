Mack Brown explains why UNC football spring game wont be televised

North Carolina football fans who can’t be at Kenan Stadium on Saturday will be out of luck in terms of watching the annual spring game.

The game was scheduled to be aired on ACC Network, allowing fans with access to see the team ahead of the 2024 season. But things have since changed.

In his press conference with the media on Wednesday, head coach Mack Brown explained why the game will no longer be available on the ACC Network. Instead, the game will be seen only by fans in attendance.

The reason? UNC has made a lot of changes to its defense and has a quarterback battle going on. They don’t want any practice footage from the game aired.

Per Mack: UNC made deal with ACCN to not televise the spring game and instead be here for a practice. UNC has made a lot of changes defensively and have a true QB battle going on and they didn’t want it on TV — Tar Heel Illustrated (@HeelIllustrated) April 17, 2024

The program instead struck a deal with the ACC Network to air a practice last week instead of the game.

We get the competitive advantage aspect of this. However, it takes away from the fans who can’t make the game and want to get a preview of what the team will look like ahead of the opener in Minnesota in late August.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire