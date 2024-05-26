Connecticut Sun star Alyssa Thomas ejected for hard foul on Chicago Sky's Angel Reese

Chicago Sky rookie Angel Reese said before Saturday's WNBA game that she was looking forward to facing the Connecticut Sun's Alyssa Thomas and Brionna Jones, who she had watched when those two played at Maryland.

She didn't get too long to face Thomas.

As Reese was going up for a rebound in the third quarter, Thomas got her arm around the rookie's neck and knocked her down hard onto the court.

Reese, who was making her home debut after being selected No. 7 overall by the Sky out of Louisiana State, grabbed her head and then her back after getting up.

Thomas received a flagrant 2 foul and was ejected from the game.

Alyssa Thomas was ejected after a hard foul on Angel Reese. pic.twitter.com/CxJNDkfePd — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 26, 2024

Reese made two free throws and subbed out, but was back for the fourth quarter. She finished the game with 13 points, tying her season best.

Thomas, a four-time WNBA All-Star, was coming off consecutive double-doubles. She had nine points when she left the game.

Connecticut won 86-82 to improve to 5-0.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Alyssa Thomas ejected for foul on Angel Reese in Sun-Sky game