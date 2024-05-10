Connecticut Sun drop preseason game to New York Liberty; Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever up next

UNCASVILLE — Connecticut Sun coach Stephanie White expected growing pains in the Connecticut Sun’s preseason game against the New York Liberty on Thursday, and the challenges of upgrading her offense showed in an 82-79 loss at Mohegan Sun Arena.

Star forward Alyssa Thomas, the 2023 MVP runner-up, struggled to find her own looks in the first half despite logging six assists and a team-leading three rebounds. She went just 0-for-3 from the field, and the Sun’s offense struggled with efficiency all around, shooting 40.5% in the first half to New York’s 58.6%. Starting center Brionna Jones was also held scoreless before halftime, though she also matched Thomas with six assists and added a block and a steal on defense. It was a short day for Jones, who played just 10 minutes in her first game since rupturing her Achilles tendon last June.

Thomas hit her first field goal with just under six and a half minutes left in the third quarter, then followed it up with a steal and assist to DiJonai Carrington on the next possession. However, Thomas also went down under the basket with an apparent right ankle injury after the assist, and she did not return to the game. The Sun star finished with two points, four boards, seven assists and three steals.

The breakout star for Connecticut was Rachel Banham, who shot 6-for-10 from 3-point range for a game-high 20 points. She drained her sixth three with less than a minute and a half left to tie it 78-78 off an assist from Queen Egbo, who arrived in Connecticut after a trade with the Washington Mystics barely 48 hours ago.

Five-time All-Star DeWanna Bonner, entering her 15th season in the league, also dominated from outside hitting 4 of 5 for 16 points.

The Liberty were led in scoring by guard Sabrina Ionescu with 15 points and forward Betnijah Laney with 14, while UConn legend Breanna Stewart grabbed a team-high seven rebounds in under 17 minutes on the court. Stewart, the reigning league MVP, also added four assists and a block as the primary guard on Thomas for most of the first half.

Point guard Tyasha Harris made her first career start in a Sun jersey after she was traded from the Dallas Wings last season, and Carrington, the fourth-year guard, also made the first starting lineup of 2024. Carrington was a strong defensive presence with two steals and three rebounds on top of her six points, and Harris added two rebounds, four assists and a steal despite shooting 1-for-11 from the field.

Neither of the Sun’s rookies, second-round draft picks Taiyanna Jackson or Helena Pueyo, saw the court until the fourth quarter, though both made impact plays down the stretch. Jackson grabbed three rebounds in less than four minutes, and Pueyo corralled a jump ball to prevent a Liberty possession with under a minute left.

Veterans Sydney Weise and Jocelyn Willoughby, both on training camp contracts, also saw limited minutes competing for the final open spot on the roster. Weise logged two assists, while Willoughby contributed a rebound and two steals.

With their lone preseason game behind them, the Sun now have until Monday to cut their roster of 14 down to 11 — Connecticut cannot carry the maximum allowed 12 players because of salary cap restrictions. The team opens the 2024 season at home on Tuesday at 8 p.m. against No. 1 overall draft pick Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever.