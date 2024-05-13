Connecticut Sun announce season-opener against Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever sold out

Every arena that she stepped foot into last year, Caitlin Clark sold out. In Big Ten arenas across the country fans flocked to see her and the Iowa Hawkeyes play while paying astronomical prices to get in. That trend is continuing and picking up steam in the WNBA.

Clark and the Indiana Fever open up their regular season on the road against the Connecticut Sun on Tuesday, May 14 at 6:30 p.m. CT on ESPN2, ESPN+, and Disney+. Not only is the game breaking new ground for airing, it is going to be a sellout.

The Connecticut Sun released news that the game has officially sold out the Mohegan Sun Arena that has a capacity nearing 9,000 fans. This is the first time the Sun have sold out a home-opener in over 20 years with the last occurrence being in 2003.

This has been the norm for Clark and it has already shown in her first two WNBA appearances during the preseason.

This kind of interest is becoming the norm around Clark, the former University of Iowa phenom and No. 1 overall pick in this year’s WNBA draft. She helped draw 13,000 fans to her first home game — a preseason contest Thursday against the Atlanta Dream. Her first preseason game, at Dallas, was in front of a sellout crowd. – ESPN

Before playing one second of regular season basketball in the WNBA, Caitlin Clark is taking the league to new heights. From new chartered flights, to new TV and streaming platforms, to games being moved to larger venues, the WNBA is reaching new heights.

Caitlin Clark, like she did at Iowa, is ready and prepared to take on being the face of the league and transcend yet another level of basketball.

