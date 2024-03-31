Connecticut blitzes Illinois and continues March Madness domination with trip to Final Four

BOSTON — Four down, two to go.

After a slow start, No. 1 Connecticut put together a jaw-dropping second half and routed No. 3 Illinois 77-52 to win the East Region and return to the Final Four. The Huskies narrowly missed becoming the first team to win an Elite Eight game by 30 or more points, last done by Cincinnati against Memphis in 1992.

This makes 10 tournament wins in a row for the defending national champions and coach Dan Hurley, all by double digits. With each passing blowout, UConn builds a stronger case for placing this two-year run among the best in college basketball history.

Connecticut center Donovan Clingan (32) reacts with guard Hassan Diarra (10) during the championship game of the East Regional of the 2024 NCAA men's tournament at TD Garden.

This one made the Huskies sweat through an ugly first half. UConn led 28-23 at the break after shooting just 10 of 30 from the field and making one of nine attempts from deep. The five-point halftime lead was the Huskies’ smallest in tournament play since leading Saint Mary’s 31-30 in last year’s second round.

But the floodgates opened early in the second half. The Huskies went on a 25-0 run coming out the locker room to push the score to 52-23 with 13:16 left, putting Illinois into an insurmountable hole. Overall, UConn went on a ridiculous 30-0 run dating to the final 1:49 minutes of the first half.

With flashy dunks, accurate shooting from 3-point range and a lockdown defensive effort, the Huskies’ performance in this roughly 10-minute block is the latest warning shot to the rest of the teams still in competition for the national championship.

Defensively, UConn was able to do what no other team has done this postseason: stop Illinois senior Terrence Shannon Jr., who had scored at least 25 points in each of the first three tournament games.

Kept under wraps by UConn freshman Stephon Castle, a potential lottery pick in this year’s NBA draft, Shannon finished with just eight points on 2 of 12 shooting. His season low prior to Saturday was 11 points against Purdue in early March. Shannon hadn’t been held to single digits since scoring six points against Wisconsin on Jan. 28, 2023.

The Huskies were led by sophomore center Donovan Clingan, who made an enormous impact on both ends. Clingan had a game-high 22 points with 10 rebounds, five blocks and three steals.

Another four players joined Clingan in double figures: Hassan Diarra (11 points), Cam Spencer (11), Alex Karaban (10) and Samson Johnson (10). Spencer added 12 rebounds and five assists.

It was an unsurprising result given how UConn has obliterated every postseason in their path since the start of last year’s tournament. The Huskies’ closest win during this span is 13 points against Miami in last season’s Final Four.

With the win, UConn stays on track to become the eighth Division I program to win back-to-back titles. The most recent to do so was Florida under former coach Billy Donovan in 2006-7. The Huskies are just the fourth defending champion in 30 years to reach the Final Four, along with 1995 Arkansas, 1997 Kentucky, 2001 Michigan State and the Gators.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Connecticut blitzes Illinois as March Madness run reaches Final Four