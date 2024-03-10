Concacaf W Gold Cup final: How to watch the USWNT vs. Brazil match tonight

We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Jaedyn Shaw, Alex Morgan, Sam Coffey, Jenna Nighswonger and the rest of the USWNT will face Brazil in the W Gold Cup final tonight. (Brad Smith/ISI Photos/USSF/Getty Images for USSF)

After Alyssa Naeher and Sophia Smith's efforts secured the U.S. women's national team's 3-1 victory over Canada, the USWNT has just one game left between them and the W Gold Cup trophy: USWNT vs. Brazil in the Concacaf W Gold Cup final — which kicks off tonight at 7:15 p.m. on Paramount+. The battle to be the best in the Americas comes to a head tonight when the USWNT face off against Brazil. Here’s what you need to know about watching the Gold Cup final.

How to watch the USWNT vs. Brazil game:

Paramount+ Stream the Concacaf W Gold Cup Try free at Paramount+

Date: Sunday, Mar. 10

Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

Game: Concacaf W Gold Cup - USWNT vs. Brazil

TV channel/streaming: Paramount+, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes

What time is the USWNT vs. Brazil match?

The USWNT vs. Brazil match begins at 7:15 p.m. ET tonight.

What channel is the USWNT vs. Brazil match on?

The 2024 Concacaf W Gold Cup will be aired across a mix of CBS and Paramount+ for English coverage, and ESPN and ESPN+ for Spanish coverage.

Tonight’s USWNT vs. Brazil match will air in English on Paramount+ and in Spanish on ESPN Deportes and ESPN+.

How to watch USWNT vs. Brazil game:

(Paramount) Paramount+ Stream the Concacaf W Gold Cup Paramount+ has two tiers available: a $6/month ad-supported tier and a $12 premium tier that’s ad-free and includes live access to your local CBS channel. In addition to sporting events such as the Concacaf W Gold Cup, Premier League and Champions League games, Paramount+ offers a host of other hit shows, new and classic movies and live sporting events. Unlike a lot of other streaming services these days, Paramount+ still offers a one-week free trial — so new subscribers can sign up to watch Lazio vs. Bayern this weekend and check out the rest of the Paramount+ library totally free for seven days. Try free at Paramount+