CONCACAF Champions Cup final set for June 1

Columbus Crew's players celebrate after defeating Monterrey in the CONCACAF Champions Cup semi-finals on Wednesday (Julio Cesar AGUILAR)

Mexican side Pachuca will host Major League Soccer's Columbus Crew in a single-leg CONCACAF Champions Cup final on June 1, regional football chiefs confirmed on Thursday.

CONCACAF said in a statement that the final -- originally scheduled for June 2 -- had been brought forward by 24 hours to avoid a clash with Mexico's national elections.

Columbus booked a place in the final on Wednesday after securing a 3-1 away win over Mexican giants Monterrey, completing a 5-2 aggregate victory.

Pachuca advanced to the final on Tuesday after defeating Club America in their semi-final.

As well as the region's top club prize, this year's Champions Cup final will also determine the final team from CONCACAF that will qualify for next year's expanded FIFA Club World Cup.

Pachuca are chasing a sixth CONCACAF crown after winning the tournament in 2002, 2007, 2008, 2010, and 2017.

The Crew, meanwhile, will be playing in the final for the first time and are attempting to become only the fourth MLS team to be crowned champions of North America, Central America and the Caribbean after D.C. United (1998), Los Angeles Galaxy (2000) and Seattle Sounders (2022).

Pachuca were handed home advantage for the final after compiling a better points total based on matches from the round of 16, quarter-finals and semi-finals.

rcw/js