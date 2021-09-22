The complete Notre Dame depth chart for Wisconsin week

Unlike other major programs (hey, nearly all of the Big Ten), Notre Dame has released updated weekly depth charts with slight changes week in and week out.

The Fighting Irish have had issues on the offensive line, both with performance and injuries, and that is reflected on this week’s depth chart. Notre Dame also gets a linebacker back for this showdown, as are the Badgers in Leo Chenal.

As far as a majority of positions, Notre Dame will line up nearly identically to how they looked through the first few weeks. The biggest differences come at the offensive line and LB positions. Here is a look at the complete Notre Dame depth chart for the Wisconsin matchup:

Quarterback

Sep 11, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Jack Coan (17) runs on to the field as quarterback Tyler Buchner (12) leaves the field in the third quarter at Notre Dame Stadium. Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

QB1 – 17, Jack Coan, Grad. Sr. QB2 – 10, Drew Pyne, Soph. QB3 – 12, Tyler Buchner, Freshman

Running Back

Sep 18, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Kyren Williams (23) runs the ball on a punt return in the fourth quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers at Notre Dame Stadium. Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

RB1 – 23, Kyren Williams, Junior RB2 – 25, Chris Tyree, Soph.

Wide Receivers

Sep 18, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish wide receiver Avery Davis (3) runs Into the end zone for a touchdown in front of Purdue Boilermakers safety Chris Jefferson (17) in the third quarter at Notre Dame Stadium. Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Boundary WR1: 4, Kevin Austin, Jr., Senior Boundary WR2: 16, Deion Colzie, Freshman Slot WR1: 3, Avery Davis, Grad. Senior Slot WR2: 5, Joe Wilkins, Jr., Senior Field WR1: 0, Braden Lenzy, Senior Field WR2: 21, Lorenzo Styles Jr, Freshman

Tight End

Sep 11, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish tight end Michael Mayer (87) scores in the fourth quarter against the Toledo Rockets at Notre Dame Stadium. Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

TE1 – 87, Michael Mayer, Soph. TE2 – 85, George Takacs, Senior

Offensive Line

Sep 5, 2021; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Jack Coan (17) runs with the ball during the second quarter against the Florida State Seminoles at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Credit: Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

LT1 – 68, Michael Carmody, Soph. OR 79, Tosh Baker, Soph. LG1 – 52, Zeke Correll, Junior LG2 – 50, Rocco Spindler, Freshman C1 – 55, Jarrett Patterson, Senior C2 – 73, Andrew Kristofic, Junior RG1 – 62, Cain Madden, Graduate Senior RG2 – 56, John Dirksen, Senior RT1 – 75, Josh Lugg, Graduate Senior RT2 – 76, Joe Alt, Freshman

Vyper

Sep 18, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive lineman Isaiah Foskey (7) celebrates after a sack in the fourth quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers at Notre Dame Stadium. Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

V1 – 7, Isaiah Foskey, Junior V2 – 9, Justin Ademilola, Senior or 12, Jordan Botelho, Soph.

Defensive Tackle

Nov 16, 2019; South Bend, IN, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive lineman Jayson Ademilola (57) celebrates after a tackle in the second quarter against the Navy Midshipmen at Notre Dame Stadium. Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

DT1: 57, Jayson Ademilola, Senior DT2: 99, Riley Mills, Soph. DT3: 54, Jacob Lacey, Junior

Nose Guard

Sep 11, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive lineman Kurt Hinish (41) in action in the second quarter against the Toledo Rockets at Notre Dame Stadium. Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

NG1 – Kurt Hinish, Graduate Senior NG2 – Howard Cross III, Junior NG3 – Jacob Lacey, Junior

Defensive End

Sep 28, 2019; South Bend, IN, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive lineman Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa (95) is tackled by Virginia Cavaliers quarterback Bryce Perkins (3) after he recovered a Perkins fumble in the third quarter at Notre Dame Stadium. Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

DE1 – 95, Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa, Graduate Senior DE2 – 31, Nana Osafo-Mensah, Junior DE3 – 90, Alexander Ehrensberger, Soph.

Linebackers

Jan 1, 2021; Arlington, TX, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish linebacker Drew White (40) downs the ball on the one yard line after a punt against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the first half in the Rose Bowl at AT&T Stadium. Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

WLB1 – 27, J. D. Bertrand, Junior WLB2 – 32, Prince Kollie, Freshman MLB1 – 40, Drew White, Graduate Senior MLB2 – 52, Bo Bauer, Graduate Senior Rover1 – 24, Jack Kiser, Junior OR 10, Isaiah Pryor, Graduate Senior OR 26, Xavier Watts, Soph.

Cornerback

May 1, 2021; Notre Dame, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish wide receiver Joe Wilkins Jr (18) catches a pass as cornerbck Cam Hart (5) defends in the first half of the Blue-Gold Game at Notre Dame Stadium. Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Boundary CB1 – 5, Cam Hart, Junior Boundary CB2 – 11, Ramon Henderson, Soph. Field CB1 – 6, Clarence Lewis, Soph. Field CB2 – 28, TaRiq Bracy, Senior

Safety

Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton (14) celebrates an interception during the fourth quarter of an NCAA football game, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend.

Free Safety: FS1 – 14, Kyle Hamilton, Junior FS2 – 2, D. J. Brown, Senior Strong Safety: SS1 – 3, Houston Griffith, Graduate Senior SS2 – 16, K.J. Wallace, Junior

Special Teams

Sep 18, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Chris Tyree (25) runs the ball as Purdue Boilermakers linebacker Jalen Graham (6) defends in the fourth quarter at Notre Dame Stadium. Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Punter: P1 – 19, Jay Bramblett, Junior P2 – 39, Jonathan Doerer, Grad. Senior Long Snapper: LS1 – 65, Michael Vinson, Senior LS2 – Alex Peitsch, Soph. Holder: H1 – 19, Jay Bramblett, Junior H2 – 30, Jake Rittman, Senior Punt Return: PR1 – 29, Matt Salerno, Senior or 23, Kyren Williams, Junior Kick Return: KR1 – 25, Chris Tyree, Soph. KR2 – 29, Matt Salerno, Senior

