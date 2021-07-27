A complete look at the 2021 Maui Invitational bracket

Wisconsin basketball is back in one of college basketball’s most prestigious early season tournaments. The Badgers are headed to Maui for the 2021 Maui Invitational and as of today they have their first round opponent.

Wisconsin has been matched up with Texas A&M in round one as they look to improve upon their 2016 Maui Invitational run. The Badgers advanced all the way to the 2016 championship game before falling to eventual national champions North Carolina.

What does the entire field look like this year and who is playing who in round one? As of today we have the entire bracket for the prestigious early season tournament.

Here is a look at the first round matchups and the entirety of the bracket for the 2021 Maui Invitational:

Wisconsin vs. Texas A&M

Butler vs. Houston

Oregon vs. Chaminade

Saint Mary's vs. Notre Dame

The full bracket:

