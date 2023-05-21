'I can compete against these guys': Michael Block in contention at PGA Championship

ROCHESTER — 70-70-70.

What professional golfer wouldn't take three even-pars entering championship Sunday?

How about a club pro?

That's exactly what California club pro Michael Block shot as he enters the final day of the 105th PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club in a tie for eighth place.

Block was stunned when he found out he'd be paired with Rory McIlroy on Sunday. Now the 46-year-old is on the verge of the inevitable. No golf club pro has ever placed higher than 11th in a PGA tournament. Block shot an even-par in each of the first three round, and after 54 holes, the head pro at the Arroyo Trabuco Golf Club in Mission Viejo, California is tied with Justin Suh and ahead of other notable names like Dustin Johnson (215), Jordan Spieth (216) and Jon Rahm (216).

Michael Block reacts to his shot on the 17th hole during the third round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Oak Hill Country Club on Saturday, May 20, 2023, in Pittsford, N.Y.

"I'm not looking," Block said, jokingly, at the press conference when told he was ahead of some "big names" again after getting emotional to the thought of being ahead of pros like Rahm on Friday.

"I can compete against these guys, to be honest."

Block parred the 18th hole to end Saturday with an even 70. But if he would've birdied that final hole, he would've compared the atmosphere to a World Series Game 7. He received a standing ovation after his putt on the 18th.

"My life feels like it's changed a little bit."



Michael Block goes mic'd up on his way to a birdie at the 14th 🔊pic.twitter.com/VdEuKE6AVT — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 20, 2023

"The Rochester folks have gravitated towards the club pro," Block told CBS. "I had no idea when I was making that flight from Orange County over here that this would happen."

Perhaps you can call it a Block party?

Block birdied thrice on the back-nine to stay in the top 10. He began the day with a bogey on the first hole and double bogeyed the dreaded sixth hole, shooting two-over-par 37 on the front-nine during torrential downpours, but credited his caddie John Jackson for some "great calls on clubs" as Block shot two-under-par 33 on the back nine to lift the St. Louis native into Sunday's final. Brooks Koepka is currently in the lead after a strong Saturday where he shot 4-under par 66 and sits at 6-under par 204 through 54 holes — one stroke ahead of Viktor Hovland and Corey Conners.

Block told Johnson that he'd hit bad shots today, especially in the inclement weather, but he knew he'd have to rely on his putting to eventually "save his butt".

"My putting my whole life has saved me for a long long time," said Block, sporting a white TaylorMade RAW hat. "There's a reason that putt has been in my bag for over 20 years. These greens, and the loft on that putter, are absolutely perfect and gives me a lot of confidence."

Block's recent success has certainly given him much more confidence, but he's been golfing well for a while now. He was named Southern California's PGA Player of the Year nine times since 2013. Block is also a former California State Open champ, and he's won the Southern California PGA Championships in 2017, 2018 and 2022.

Michael Block celebrates after a birdie on the second hole during the third round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Oak Hill Country Club on Saturday, May 20, 2023, in Pittsford, N.Y.

Michael Block birdies

Michael Block began Saturday's third round at Oak Hill with a bogey on the first hole. He rebounded with a birdie on two, and finished the day with four birdies to squeak within the top 10.

Par-4 second hole

Par-3 11th hole

Par-4 14th

Par-3 15th hole

And another birdie! Block moves to even for the week and solo 9th! pic.twitter.com/sZ3EVrMn14 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 20, 2023

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Michael Block in contention and living the dream at PGA Championship