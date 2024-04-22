Advertisement

Common Defense trainer, jockey, owner and more to know about 2024 Kentucky Derby horse

Jason Frakes, Louisville Courier Journal
Common Defense is on the bubble to compete in the 2024 Kentucky Derby on May 4 at Churchill Downs.

Spots for the Run for the Roses are earned by gaining points through a series of Kentucky Derby prep races that began last September.

The post-position draw for the Kentucky Derby is set for Saturday, April 27. Post time for the Kentucky Derby is set for 6:57 p.m. on Saturday, May 4.

Common Defense is hoping to enter the Kentucky Derby off a fifth-place finish in the Grade 2 Louisiana Derby on March 23 at Fair Grounds. He currently ranks 21st on the Kentucky Derby points leaderboard with 37, needing one defection to qualify for the 20-horse field.

Common Defense

Common Defense and jockey Cristian Torres win a maiden race Jan. 13 at Oaklawn Park.
Color: Dark bay/brown

Bred in: Kentucky

Sire: Karakontie

Dam: Allusion, by Street Cry

Price tag: Homebred

Owners: David Bernsen, Tony Holmes, Michael Holmes, Norevale Farm (Leo and Sarah Dooley). Bernsen finished sixth with Storm the Court in 2020. First Derby for the others.

Trainer: Kenny McPeek, 0 for 9 in Derby. Best finish was second with Tejano Run in 1995.

Jockey: Cristian Torres, first Derby

Record: 1-2-0 in five starts

Career earnings: $345,450

Road to the Kentucky Derby points: 37 (No. 21)

Last race: Fifth in Grade 2 Louisiana Derby on March 23 at Fair Grounds

Running style: Midpack

Notes: First four races came at Oaklawn Park, including his maiden victory Jan. 13. … Earned 25 qualifying points toward the Kentucky Derby with a second-place finish — 2 lengths behind Timberlake — in the Grade 2 Rebel on Feb. 24 at Oaklawn. … Tony Holmes, Norevale Farm and Union Dale are the breeders of Common Defense. … Karakontie was at his best racing on grass and is best known for siring turf stars such as Spendarella and She Feels Pretty.

What they’re saying: “He’s a fringe horse,” McPeek said. “I do think his future is on the grass. … He’s going to need things to go his way and show another level to think that he can win the Derby.”

Jason Frakes: 502-582-4046; jfrakes@courier-journal.com. Follow on X @KentuckyDerbyCJ.

