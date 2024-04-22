Common Defense trainer, jockey, owner and more to know about 2024 Kentucky Derby horse

Common Defense is on the bubble to compete in the 2024 Kentucky Derby on May 4 at Churchill Downs.

Spots for the Run for the Roses are earned by gaining points through a series of Kentucky Derby prep races that began last September.

The post-position draw for the Kentucky Derby is set for Saturday, April 27. Post time for the Kentucky Derby is set for 6:57 p.m. on Saturday, May 4.

Common Defense is hoping to enter the Kentucky Derby off a fifth-place finish in the Grade 2 Louisiana Derby on March 23 at Fair Grounds. He currently ranks 21st on the Kentucky Derby points leaderboard with 37, needing one defection to qualify for the 20-horse field.

Common Defense

Common Defense and jockey Cristian Torres win a maiden race Jan. 13 at Oaklawn Park.

Color: Dark bay/brown

Bred in: Kentucky

Sire: Karakontie

Dam: Allusion, by Street Cry

Price tag: Homebred

Owners: David Bernsen, Tony Holmes, Michael Holmes, Norevale Farm (Leo and Sarah Dooley). Bernsen finished sixth with Storm the Court in 2020. First Derby for the others.

Trainer: Kenny McPeek, 0 for 9 in Derby. Best finish was second with Tejano Run in 1995.

Jockey: Cristian Torres, first Derby

Record: 1-2-0 in five starts

Career earnings: $345,450

Road to the Kentucky Derby points: 37 (No. 21)

Last race: Fifth in Grade 2 Louisiana Derby on March 23 at Fair Grounds

Running style: Midpack

Notes: First four races came at Oaklawn Park, including his maiden victory Jan. 13. … Earned 25 qualifying points toward the Kentucky Derby with a second-place finish — 2 lengths behind Timberlake — in the Grade 2 Rebel on Feb. 24 at Oaklawn. … Tony Holmes, Norevale Farm and Union Dale are the breeders of Common Defense. … Karakontie was at his best racing on grass and is best known for siring turf stars such as Spendarella and She Feels Pretty.

What they’re saying: “He’s a fringe horse,” McPeek said. “I do think his future is on the grass. … He’s going to need things to go his way and show another level to think that he can win the Derby.”

