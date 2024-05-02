With commitment of John Tonje, transfers have bolstered Wisconsin men's basketball in barely more than a week

MADISON – The makeover of the Wisconsin men’s basketball roster has been swift and, at least on paper, impressive.

When head coach Greg Gard spoke to reporters before the team’s season-ending banquet on April 24, the staff had yet to replace any of the key players who transferred since the end of the season.

Eight days later, a trio of players with varied skill sets have been added and the roster is nearly complete.

The third transfer to commit was guard John Tonje, who announced on Thursday he is joining UW.

A 6-foot-6, 215-pound graduate transfer, Tonje started out at Colorado State before transferring to Missouri before last season. Tonje appeared set to join New Mexico last week before UW offered.

He started 46 games and played in 122 in four seasons at Colorado State. He was limited to four starts and eight games overall at Missouri because of a foot injury he suffered before the season.

Tonje joins guard Camren Hunter (Central Arkansas), who announced his commitment Sunday, and forward Xavier Amos (Northern Illinois), who announced his commitment Monday.

More: New Big Ten men's basketball schedule: Wisconsin at UCLA, USC; home vs. Washington, Oregon

Guard John Tonje (right), played in only eight games with Missouri last season because of a preseason foot injury.

What can John Tonje provide Wisconsin?

Tonje appears to be a legitimate three-point threat who can also get to the rim and to the foul line.

Tonje shot 37.2% from three-point range, 45.2% overall and 81.0% from the free-throw line at Colorado State.

After attempting a combined 165 free throws in his first three seasons, he hit 106 of 130 in his final season with the Rams.

That season, Tonje averaged 14.6 points, shot 38.9% from three-point range and 47.2% overall, all college-high marks. He also averaged 4.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists.

Tonje should help fill the void created by the transfer of AJ Storr, who led UW in scoring last season at 16.8 points per game.

John Tonje, Camren Hunter and Xavier Amos have myriad skills and should complement UW's current players

In Tonje, Hunter and Amos the staff is bringing in players who possess skill, experience and above-average athletic ability.

In addition, they should complement the rest of the projected roster.

Hunter can play point guard or off the ball. Along with incoming freshman Daniel Freitag and Kamari McGee, UW should have at least three players capable of initiating the offense.

Hunter sat out last season after suffering a foot injury during practice. In his two seasons at Central Arkansas he averaged 15.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.7 assists. He raised his three-point shooting to 32.3% from just 25.0% as a freshman.

Amos should help compensate for the departure of Tyler Wahl, who flourished near the basket on offense and was a terrific defender. Amos, 6-8 and 215, can score from all three levels and appears to be a capable defender.

He is coming off a terrific sophomore season in which he averaged 13.8 points and 5.8 rebounds and shots 38.5% from three-point range. His best all-around game came in a loss to Northwestern, when he hit 4 of 5 three-pointers and 11 of 15 shots overall and finished with 26 points and seven rebounds.

UW’s updated roster includes eight returning players who were on scholarship last season; freshmen Freitag and Jack Robison; and the three transfers.

That would put UW at the limit of 13 scholarship players.

However, NIL opportunities provide flexibility that could free up one more scholarship for a frontcourt player. And although the deadline for players to enter the transfer portal has passed, they can transfer to a new school at any time.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Wisconsin men's basketball adds John Tonje, third transfer in 8 days