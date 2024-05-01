New Big Ten men's basketball schedule: Wisconsin at UCLA, USC; home vs. Washington, Oregon

MADISON – Welcome to the new and expanded Big Ten Conference, basketball fans.

Big Ten officials on Wednesday revealed the home and away opponents for each of the league’s men’s teams for the 2024-25 season.

Dates are to be determined.

Although former Pacific 12 members UCLA, USC, Oregon and Washington are joining the Big Ten, the men’s schedule will remain at 20 games.

Oregon and Washington are set to visit the Kohl Center next season.

UW plays at UCLA and USC. Logic suggests the games in Los Angeles will be back-to-back.

Wisconsin’s home and away opponents for next season are: Minnesota, Iowa and Illinois.

The Badgers will play home games only against Indiana, Michigan, Nebraska, Ohio State, Penn State, Oregon and Washington.

The Badgers will play road games only against Maryland, Michigan State, Northwestern, Purdue, Rutgers, UCLA and USC.

Oregon finished 12-8 in the Pacific 12 last season but then won the league tournament and was seeded No. 11 in the Midwest Regional.

The Ducks upset No. 6 South Carolina before falling in two overtimes to No. 3 Creighton to finish 24-12.

Washington finished 9-11 in the league, failed to land a berth in the NCAA Tournament and finished 17-15 overall.

UCLA finished 10-10 in the league and 16-17 overall.

USC finished 8-12 in the league and 15-18 overall.

