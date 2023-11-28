Commitment to Bryce Young complicates Panthers' coaching search

When it comes to the second annual coaching search for the suddenly dysfunctional Panthers, the easy take goes like this: "They'll quickly find a new coach; there are only 32 of these jobs."

The more nuanced take goes like this: "No one with options will opt to take that job, especially when one bad stint as a head coach can prevent any chance at a second one."

In Carolina, owner David Tepper needs to back off. He’s the problem. His refusal to admit it will only make it worse.

The other complicating factor is the presence of quarterback Bryce Young. Plenty of coaches will not want to coach him, based simply on his height.

The question then becomes whether the candidate will be candid about that when invited to interview, or whether he will say whatever needs to be said to get the job, and then worry about getting a different quarterback later.

It's the Josh McDaniels approach. In Denver, he got the job and promptly got rid of Jay Cutler. In Las Vegas, Derek Carr was on the endangered species list from the get go, even with a new contract. Chances are McDaniels didn't wear that plan on his sleeve when interviewing for either job.

So, on top of everything else Tepper will have to figure out when selecting a coach, he'll need to hope he's getting the truth when it comes to whether a given coach genuinely relishes the opportunity to get the most out of the first pick in the 2023 draft — or whether said coach will simply bide him time for a chance to move on from Young.

It will not be easy. What coach will want to work with Tepper hovering over his shoulder? What coach will want to be the only to get more out of Young? And how much money will it take to get someone/anyone to say "yes" to taking that job?

Ultimately, will Tepper be able both to pick the right coach and to avoid one that might not really be all in with the quarterback for whom the team mortgaged its future?