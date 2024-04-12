Commerce Tigers run away with District 12-3A track and field team title

Apr. 12—EMORY — Chase Gossett won the 3200, 800 and 1600-meter runs to lead the Commerce Tigers to the team title at the District 12-3A track and field team title.

Gossett, who's been a state qualifier in cross country, won the 3200 in the time of 9 minutes, 55.63 seconds, the 800 in 2:04.05 and the 1600 in 4:39.29.

Gossett placed 21st at the state cross country meet in the fall as Commerce teammate Oliver Roberts was 23rd.

Roberts placed second to Gossett in the 3200 and 1600 at the district meet and was third in the 800.

Commerce also picked up victories in the 4x100 relay (43.69), Izzacc Simon in the 200 (22.45), Parker Wilcox in the discus (117-1) and Malik Garcia in both the long jump (21-6) and triple jump (44-8 3/4).

The Tigers scored 230 points to run away with the team title. Rains of Emory was second with 115 1/2, followed by Grand Saline (77), Edgewood (75) and Lone Oak (67).

Rains claimed the girls team title 154-150 over Commerce as Lone Oak was fourth with 63 1/2 points.

Commerce claimed victories from Macie Morales in the 800 (2:27.74), the 4x400-meter relay (4:09.57) and Jordyn Dowdy in the triple jump (33-9).

Lone Oak freshman Haven Scott won the girls 100 (12.46) and 200 (26.02) and was fifth in the pole vault (7-0).

Hunter Vaughn of Prairiland turned in one of the top performances, winning the boys 110 hurdles (14.24), 100 dash (10.89) and 300 hurdles (38.55)

District 12-3A

Track and Field Meet

April 4,6

Wildcat Stadium, Emory

VARSITY BOYS

Team standings — 1. Commerce 230, 2. Rains 115 1/2, 3. Grand Saline 77, 4. Edgewood 75, 5. Lone Oak 67, 6. Prairiland 37, 7. Paris Chisum 16 1/2.

3200-meter run — 1. Chase Gossett, Commerce, 9:55.63; 2. Oliver Roberts, Commerce, 10:35.51; 4. Laurence Coleman, Lone Oak, 11:32.66.

4x100-meter relay — 1. Commerce, 43.69; 4. Lone Oak, 44.99.

800-meter run — 1. Chase Gossett, Commerce, 2:04.05; 2. Laurence Coleman, Lone Oak, 2:07.57; 3. Oliver Roberts, Commerce, 2:09.28.

110-meter hurdles — 2. Kenneth Alexander, Commerce, 15.82; 4. Micah Timmons, Commerce, 16.28.

100-meter dash — 2. Izzacc Simon, Commerce, 11.08; 5. Akash Pachkoti, Commerce, 11.45; 6. Reese Godowin, Lone Oak, 11.47.

4x200-meter relay — 2. Commerce, 1:33.72; 6. Lone Oak, 1:36.71.

300-meter hurdles — 2. Micah Timmons, Commerce, 41.74; 3. Kenneth Alexander, 42.17.

200-meter dash — 1. Izzacc Simon, Commerce, 22.45; 5. Daqualan Colbert, Commerce, 23.16; 6. Isaac Kalisek, Lone Oak, 23.60.

1600-meter run — 1. Chase Gossett, Commerce, 4:39.29; 2. Oliver Roberts, Commerce, 4:44.02; 3. Laurene Coleman, Lone Oak, 4:55.13; 6. Alexis Trejo, Commer e, 5:20.40.

4x400-meter relay — 2. Commerce, 3:36.88; 3. Lone Oak, 3:45.44.

Discus — 1. Parker Wilcox, Commerce, 117-1; 2. Tyson Hampton, Lone Oak, 114-2; 3. Leelan Wedeking, Lone Oak, 109-8.

High jump — 2. Wyatt Marker, Commerce, 5-10; 4. Tre Hubbard, Lone Oak, 5-8; 6. Delan Kolle, Commerce, 5-6.

Long jump — 1. Malik Garcia, Commerce, 21-6; 4. Nick Counts, Lone Oak, 19-4 1/4; 5. Wyatt Marker, Commerce, 19-1/2.

Pole vault — 2. Michael Orso, Commerce, 11-0.

Shot put — 2. Tristian Edwards, Commerce, 39-8; 4. Brandy Enicar, Commerce, 38-6 1/2; 5. Clayton Wallace, Lone Oak, 38-0; 6. Cason McBride, Lone Oak, 37-1 1/4.

Triple jump — 1. Malik Garcia, Commerce, 44-8 3/4; 3. Micah Thomas, Commerce, 40-7 1/2.

Team standings — 1. Rains 154, 2. Commerce 150, 3. Prairiland 117, 4. Lone Oak 63 1/2, 5. Paris Chisum 57, 6. Edgewood 40, 7. Grand Saline 26 1/2.

3200-meter run — 2. Kamaea Thomas, Lone Oak, 14:06.20; 5. Heidy De La Cruz, Commerce, 14:22.41; 6. Julie Eborn, Commerce, 15:19.63.

4x100-meter relay — 3. Commerce, 52.81; 4. Lone Oak, 52.90.

800-meter run — 1. Macie Morales, Commerce, 2:27.74; 6. Kamaea Thomas, Lone Oak, 2:46.63.

100-meter hurdles — 2. Ayanna Kelly, Commerce, 18.10; 5. Sydnee Burrell, Commerce, 19.14.

100-meter dash — 1. Haven Scott, Lone Oak, 12.46; 2. I'zariah Kilson, Commerce, 12.66.

4x200-meter relay — 2. Commerce, 1:53.57; 4. Lone Oak, 1:59.83.

300-meter hurdles — 2. Sydnee Burrell, Commerce, 51.98; 4. Hannah Baker, Lone Oak, 54.52.

200-meter dash — 1. Haven Scott, Lone Oak, 26.02; 2. Ka'Lese Anderson, Commerce, 26.31.

1600-meter run — 4. Kamaea Thomas, Lone Oak, 6:29.60; 5. Heidy De La Cruz, Commerce, 6:33.17; 6. Abigail Garcia, Commerce, 6:40.69.

4x400-meter relay — 1. Commerce, 4:09.57; 4. Lone Oak, 4:39.64.

High jump — 3. I'zariah Kilson, Commerce, 5-2; 6. Ka'Lese Anderson, Commerce, 4-6.

Long Jump — 2. Macie Morales, Commerce, 15-9 1/2; 6. Jordyn Dowdy, Commerce, 14-7 1/2.

Pole vault — 5. Haven Scott, Lone Oak, 7-0; 6. Rhema Crabtree, Lone Oak, 6-6.

Shot put — 3. Avery Haddock, Commerce, 31-8.

Triple jump — 1. Jordyn Dowdy, Commerce, 33-9; 3. Ayanna Kelley, Commerce, 32-2.