Commanders superfan Dale Earnhardt is fired up for draft day

NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. has never been shy about his fandom for the Washington Commanders. Growing up in North Carolina, Earnhardt has been a Washington fan since he was a kid and has told stories of wanting to know the scores of games during a race.

These days, Earnhardt hosts a popular podcast and works in the NASCAR media, but he still closely follows his favorite NFL team.

Earnhardt’s favorite team has a big day on Thursday. The 2024 NFL draft kicks off Thursday night, and the Commanders hold the No. 2 overall pick. They are expected to select LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels.

After midnight on Thursday, the Commanders tweeted about draft day. Earnhardt retweeted and commented on Washington’s hashtag: #Raisehail

I can get behind this hashtag 😀 IYKYK https://t.co/ZZ3LzS2ANi — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) April 25, 2024

The hashtag, with a different spelling, is a nod to Earnhardt’s legendary father, Dale Sr.

It’s safe to say Earnhardt will be watching as Washington looks to finally solve its quarterback problem.

