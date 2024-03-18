Commanders sign Michael Davis

Cornerback Michael Davis has found a new team.

The Commanders announced on Monday that they have signed Davis as a free agent. The team did not announce any terms of the deal.

Davis made the Chargers as an undrafted rookie in 2017 and he spent the last seven seasons with the team. He was a starter for much of that time and has appeared in every game over the last two seasons.

Davis had 62 tackles, an interception, and 10 passes defensed for the Chargers last season. He joins Emmanuel Forbes, Benjamin St-Juste, Quan Martin, Kyu Blu Kelly, Tariq Castro-Fields, and fellow free agent addition Noah Igbinoghene in the Washington cornerback group.