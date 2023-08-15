Commanders season opener in 27 days: Washington’s best No. 27

Commanders Wire continues a countdown to Washington’s season opener for 2023 in 27 days. Who was the team’s best player wearing No. 27?

Former Washington head coach George Allen had traded for aging safeties Richie Petitbon in 1971 and Rosey Taylor in 1972. But both were old, worn down and retired after the 1972 season. It was time for another trade by Allen.

Remarkably the Houston Oilers traded All-Pro Safety Ken Houston (age 28). Allen, in return, gave the Oilers Jim Snowden, Mac Alston, Mike Fanucci, Jeff Severson, and Clifton McNeil.

All Ken Houston did for Washington was become a Pro Bowler for seven consecutive seasons (1973-79). Houston was All-Pro 1st team in 1975 and 1978, while All-Pro 2nd team in 1979.

Houston was durable and tough. He started and played every game from 1973-1978 for the Redskins. It was not until age 35, in 1979, that Houston missed three games while starting all other 13.

In his eight Washington seasons, Houston intercepted 24 passes, recovered 10 fumbles and collected 4.0 quarterback sacks.

Houston made probably the most significant defensive play in Redskins regular season history in 1973. It was a Monday Night game with Dallas at Washington. Washington led 14-7 late in the final quarter, but Dallas had driven the ball all the way to the Washington four-yard line.

With 24 seconds remaining Dallas had a 4th & Goal at the Washington 4. Dallas quarterback Craig Morton passed to fullback Walt Garrison. Ken Houston met Garrison at the one-yard line, pulled up on Garrison, lifting him off of his feet to stop the drive and save a Washington 14-7 MNF victory.

The very next season (1974), when Dallas came to Washington, Ken Houston made another huge play when he returned a punt 58 yards for a first-half touchdown in a 28-21 Washington win.

With the Houston Oilers in 1971, Houston amazingly returned a fumble and four interceptions for a total of 5 defensive touchdowns in one season.

Ken Houston was voted one of the 70 Greatest Redskins in 2002, he is in the Washington Ring of Fame and was voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in the Class of 1986.

