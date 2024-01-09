Commanders request permission to interview Ravens DC Mike MacDonald

We’ve heard that Washington Commanders owner Josh Harris reportedly wants to shape his organization like the Baltimore Ravens. According to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, Harris sees the Ravens as the ideal model from an organizational standpoint.

Harris’ first significant hire in October was Eugene Shen. Shen was hired as Washington’s senior vice president of football strategy, overseeing the team’s analytics department.

On Monday, the Commanders fired head coach Ron Rivera. Shortly afterward, Washington officially began seeking permission from other teams to interview potential general managers and head coaches. One of those head coaching candidates is Ravens defensive coordinator Mike MacDonald.

#Ravens promising DC Mike MacDonald received a request to interview with the #Commanders, source said. One of the bright young minds. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 8, 2024

MacDonald, 36, is in his first season as Baltimore’s defensive coordinator. The Ravens finished No. 1 in the NFL in defensive DVOA, per FTN. FTN’s DVOA metric is considered a much better indicator of statistical success than traditional numbers, such as total defense.

A graduate of the University of Georgia, MacDonald began his coaching career as a graduate assistant for Mark Richt at his alma mater in 2010. He would ascend to a defensive quality control assistant for the next three years before receiving an opportunity in the NFL.

In 2014, MacDonald joined the Ravens as a coaching intern. He moved up as a defensive assistant for the next two seasons before becoming defensive backs coach in 2017. From 2018-20, MacDonald served as Baltimore’s linebackers coach. After that season, he left John Harbaugh and the Ravens to become Jim Harbaugh’s defensive coordinator at the University of Michigan. After one outstanding season, he returned to the Ravens, where he’s been the defensive coordinator for the past two seasons.

MacDonald is one of the top candidates during this coaching cycle.

