Commanders request interview with Anthony Weaver

The Commanders keep adding to the list of candidates for their head coaching vacancy.

According to multiple reports, they have requested an interview with Ravens associate head coach/defensive line coach Anthony Weaver. Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, and Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris are other early names in the mix to succeed Ron Rivera.

Weaver joined the Ravens staff in 2021 and he previously worked with the Texans, Browns, Bills and Jets. Weaver also played for the Texans and Ravens during his seven years as an NFL defensive lineman.

No in-person interviews with coaches currently employed by other teams can be held until after the divisional round of the playoffs, but the Commanders could have a virtual interview with Weaver this week.

The Commanders are also looking for a new head of football operations. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that they have requested interviews with Chiefs assistant G.M. Mike Borgonzi and 49ers assistant G.M. Adam Peters. Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports Eagles assistant G.M. Alec Halaby is also on the list.