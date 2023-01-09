Commanders receivers praise Sam Howell after his first start

The Washington Commanders didn’t have an explosive day throwing the football in their 26-6 win over the Dallas Cowboys Sunday. Still, wide receivers Terry McLaurin and Jahan Dotson each provided some big plays in quarterback Sam Howell’s first career start.

The two most memorable moments from the passing game were Howell’s first passing attempt that went to McLaurin for a 16-yard touchdown. Later, Howell threw a dime to McLaurin for a 52-yard reception, setting up another Washington score.

Dotson, the first-round pick from Penn State, also made plays, catching three passes for 72 yards.

After the game, Washington’s receivers weighed in on Howell’s debut.

“I think he was really poised; I think that was the biggest thing that jumped out to me today,” McLaurin said. “But it didn’t really surprise me the way he has carried himself all year, from preseason when he’s gotten his opportunities the way he has challenged the defense in practice, being the scout team quarterback, he makes some throws that really make you say wow. You know he has the tools to be successful, so for him to be put in this spot, where Dallas is playing for possibly the number one seed in the division, a really good defense, we were missing some guys today. For him to come in and be aggressive the way he was, I think that says a lot about who he is and his ability to prepare.”

Dotson also weighed on Howell’s performance:

“Yeah, you know it’s the first time you guys have seen it, but we knew he had it in him,” Dotson said of Howell. “We knew he was capable of doing what he did today. He played a great game. He was getting everyone the ball, putting it on the money. He played an awesome game. I’m just super happy for him. I’m glad he got the opportunity, and we came out on top.”

Sure, it was one game, but Washington’s receivers have seen Howell in practice every day. While the rookie was going to make his share of mistakes, his teammates could see his upside.

This is another big offseason for the Commanders. In addition to a potential new owner and possible coaching changes, there is a big question about who will start at quarterback for Washington in 2023. One game doesn’t make Howell the starting quarterback, but depending on what happens in free agency, he has certainly put himself in the mix this offseason.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire