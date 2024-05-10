Commanders QB Jayden Daniels has a message for Washington fans

It became official on Thursday night: Washington Commanders rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels will wear the No. 5 jersey.

Punter Tress Way has worn the No. 5 since 2014 and voluntarily gave Daniels the number ahead of Washington’s rookie minicamp, which begins Friday in Ashburn.

With Daniels now wearing No. 5, Way will wear a new number in 2024. Fans who wanted to buy a Daniels jersey can now do so without wondering which number he will wear.

The Commanders officially released a video of Way acknowledging he was giving the number to Daniels at 7:46 p.m. ET. Only 10 minutes later, Daniels had a message for Washington fans:

Number is official! Commanders fans need y’all to go buy the #5 jerseys asap!! — Jayden (@JayD__5) May 9, 2024

This all comes days after some numbers revealed that Washington struggled to move team merchandise. Some fans blamed the name, others blamed the jerseys, while others acknowledged that if the Commanders became a winner, they should sell more merchandise.

Perhaps Washington needed a franchise quarterback to get behind, and those jerseys would start to sell. Based on how fans reacted on X, Daniels will shoot up the list in individual jersey sales.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire