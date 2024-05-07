Commanders are among the NFL’s worst in team merchandise sales

When you rebrand, it’s supposed to give you momentum. That means selling more t-shirts, hats, and jerseys with the new name and logo. That hasn’t been the case for the Washington Commanders.

The Commanders changed their name from the generic moniker “Football Team” in Feb. 2022. Fans have been slow to embrace the new name, with many focused on other positives, such as Dan Snyder no longer owning the team. However, for a large portion of Washington’s fan base, the name debate is not going away.

When Josh Harris and his partners bought the team last July, none denied another potential rebranding, but pointing out that it wasn’t an immediate focus.

Now, there are some numbers to support fans who still haven’t come around to the name. According to Josh Koebert of Finance Buzz, only three NFL fanbases spend less on merchandise than the Commanders.

The NFL league-wide average per team is $144.45 — Washington fans spend an average of $80.87 annually on team merchandise.

There are multiple reasons for these numbers. First, whether some want to admit it or not, it is the name change. Secondly, some hate the jerseys. A portion of the fan base could get used to the name if the team had kept the previous jerseys. Finally, there’s also the lack of a superstar player. Of course, the Commanders could have that now with rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels.

The team has yet to announce Daniels’ official number, but when it does, jersey sales will likely increase.

Harris and his partners have done everything to improve the team. Now, the team needs to win on the field and Daniels is a big part of the future. If the Commanders win, will the merchandise sales rise? That’s something to watch throughout the season.

When Robert Griffin III had his amazing rookie season in 2012, his jerseys were flying off the shelves. The same could happen with Daniels, but Griffin still played for the Redskins, which will matter to some fans.

Here’s a complete look at the spending from Finance Buzz.

