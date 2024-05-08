Commanders QB Jayden Daniels and Giants WR Malik Nabers made Rookie of the Year bet

New Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels spent his final two collegiate seasons with the LSU Tigers. After a strong 2022 season, Daniels became the best player in college football in 2023, capping off the season with the Heisman Trophy.

Daniels grew particularly close to his wide receivers, Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr. Like Daniels, both became first-round picks in the 2024 NFL draft, with Nabers going No. 6 overall to the New York Giants.

The former LSU teammates celebrated together on draft night with Nabers and Daniels — now division rivals — making a friendly wager for 2024.

In an appearance on “The Pivot” podcast, Nabers said he and Daniels made a friendly wager on who would win the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award.

“We’ve got a bet going for Rookie of the Year,” Nabers said via Dan Benton of Giants Wire. “Whoever loses has to pay $10,000 cash.”

In the latest odds for the award, Daniels had the third-best odds at +650 behind Bears quarterback Caleb Williams, who went No. 1 overall, and Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. Nabers was fifth at +800.

Nabers did say the bet was placed ahead of draft night before they knew they’d be playing one another twice a season.

