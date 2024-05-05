Who was the Commanders ‘most questionable’ pick from the NFL draft?

The Washington Commanders came away from the 2024 NFL draft with nine selections, including six in the first two rounds, led by quarterback Jayden Daniels.

The final pick of the third round — No. 100 overall — belonged to Washington, where it selected Rice wide receiver Luke McCaffrey.

As you may know by now, McCaffrey is the younger brother of 49ers star Christian McCaffrey and the son of longtime NFL receiver Ed McCaffrey. So, you like your chances with McCaffrey.

However, at least one person had an issue with the Commanders selecting McCaffrey in the third round: Josh Edwards of CBS Sports named one questionable pick for all 32 teams from the 2024 NFL draft. McCaffrey was his pick for Washington:

Going against the McCaffrey family has historically been a losing proposition, but he was taken earlier than expected. He is an accountable prospect but does not move the needle significantly in the grand scheme of things.

If there is one knock on McCaffrey, it’s his experience playing wide receiver. He began his college career as a quarterback at Nebraska but moved to receiver for his final two seasons. That transition went well, as McCaffrey caught 13 touchdown passes in 2023.

Not only does McCaffrey have genes and production on his side, but he also tested well at the NFL combine. His short-area quickness was the second-best for a wide receiver since 2018, and he’s 6-foot-2.

So, maybe McCaffrey “doesn’t move the needle” for some, but he’s clearly a big part of Washington’s plans.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire