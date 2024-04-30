Commanders’ fans some of the happiest in the NFL after the draft

A new era began for the Washington Commanders last July when Josh Harris and his group took over as owners. Unfortunately, the new ownership group took over too late in the year to impact the 2023 season.

The Commanders’ season on the field was abysmal, finishing 4-13. However, things began to change in January when Harris fired former head coach Ron Rivera. Harris then hired general manager Adam Peters, followed by new coach Dan Quinn.

Since then, Peters has flipped the roster, signing over 20 outside free agents, and the Commanders just completed the 2024 NFL draft, in which they drew rave reviews.

The fun began early when the Commanders found their franchise quarterback, Jayden Daniels, at No. 2 overall. As expected, Washington fans were thrilled with Daniels.

It wasn’t just Daniels’ pick that made fans happy. Commanders’ fans were happy with all three days of the draft. How happy? According to The Sports Geek, the Commanders had a 66% positive response to their draft picks. TSG’s data reveals that makes Washington fans the fifth-happiest in the NFL.

Not only were Commanders’ fans happy, but they were active on Twitter, too. There were over 34,000 tweets about the team, which was the eighth most in the NFL.

The times, indeed, are changing. Washington fans haven’t been happy for years, which was completely understandable. Former owner Dan Snyder made the franchise the laughingstock of the NFL, whether it was due to on-field struggles, multiple name changes, or investigations, but those things are in the past.

Washington fans are in a much better place now.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire