Comcast customers can no longer watch the Braves

ATLANTA (WJBF) – If you’re an Atlanta Braves AND a Comcast customer you may already know that due to a dispute, they are not being shown on the cable provider.

The team made the following post on their Facebook page Wednesday morning:

A carriage dispute between Comcast and Diamond Sports Group is impacting several Major League Baseball teams including the #Braves. As a result, Comcast customers are currently unable to watch our games. Customers using other cable providers or streaming services are not impacted. Fans can listen to the game live on 680thefan.com.

This is a developing story.

