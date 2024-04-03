Columbus Crew records 1-1 draw vs Tigres in CONCACAF play, Cucho Hernandez remains absent

Facing a strong and unfamiliar Tigres backline, the presence of an offensive threat such as Cucho Hernandez would have benefited the Crew. But for the second match in a row, Columbus' striker was left off the gameday roster.

It was a day of anticipation leading up to the first leg of the CONCACAF Champions Cup quarterfinals between Columbus and Tigres. Hernandez's status was kept quiet until lineups were revealed, and severe weather warnings delayed the start of the match.

Two hours after the originally scheduled 7 p.m. kickoff on Tuesday, once the thunderstorms had passed Lower.com Field, the Crew began their match against Tigres, which ended in a 1-1 draw.

In the absence of Hernandez, who leads the Crew in scoring, former MLS Golden Boot winner Diego Rossi recorded his first goal of the year.

Rossi found his opening in the 43rd minute.

Tigres' Samir Caetano attempted to send a pass from inside his own box upfield. Crew midfielder Aidan Morris intercepted that attempt and got the ball quickly to Rossi, who made a move and sent his shot past goalkeeper Felipe Rodriguez, into the left corner of the goal.

Prior to Columbus getting on the board, Tigres took a 1-0 advantage at the 18-minute mark.

At the top right corner of Columbus' box, Tigres midfielder Diego Lainez went one-on-one with Yaw Yeboah. Getting past the Crew midfielder, Lainez sent the ball to teammate Andre-Pierre Gignac in the box, who headed the ball for a goal to the left of goalkeeper Patrick Schulte.

Early in the match, Columbus had multiple opportunities in Tigres' box but were unable to finish in those moments. The Crew recorded just two shots on goal compared to seven shot attempts in the first 25 minutes.

The second half was evenly matched with neither club being able to put a second goal on the board and break the tie.

In the final 20 minutes of regulation, Columbus was handed multiple yellow cards, starting with Crew coach Wilfried Nancy in the 72nd minute.

Morris received his first yellow card of the night at the 75-minute mark. Two minutes later, Morris was hit with another yellow following a foul on Tigres' Fernando Gorriaran, leaving Columbus down a man for over 10 minutes of play.

As a result, Morris will be unavailable for the team's second-leg match on the road against Tigres next Tuesday, April 9.

