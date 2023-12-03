Columbine snaps Cherry Creek's 5A title streak to claim first football state championship since 2011

The streak is over.

No. 2 Columbine ended Cherry Creek's run of four straight Colorado 5A state football championships with a 28-14 win over the Bruins on Saturday in the 5A title game at Canvas Stadium in Fort Collins.

This was a monumental win in the 5A football landscape.

No. 1 Cherry Creek came in as four-time defending champs, with just two losses against in-state competition since 2018.

The Bruins (13-1) started the run against the Rebels in the 2019 5A title game before beating Valor Christian in the last three championship games.

State stars: Top performances from Colorado 4A/5A football title games at Canvas Stadium

But this was Columbine's time.

Time for the Rebels' sixth state championship and first since 2011. Time for an unbeaten 14-0 season. And ultimately time to deny history, as legendary coach Dave Logan's team aimed for a big-school record fifth straight title.

Josh Snyder was named Most Outstanding Player, tallying three touchdowns and 128 yards rushing while breaking several big plays.

Columbine running back Josh Snyder celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown against Cherry Creek during the Colorado 5A football state championship on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023 at Canvas Stadium in Fort Collins, Colo.

Behind Snyder's big day, the Rebels' physical rushing attack controlled the ball and kept Creek's dynamic attack from getting into a rhythm.

"He's like Secretariat, we rode him all night long," Columbine head coach Andy Lowry said of Snyder.

"He can do every single thing you ask him to do. I just hope colleges take notice and he can continue playing hard."

Columbine opened up an early 14-0 lead on two Snyder scores, but Creek bounced back with a Jordan Herron's one-yard scoring run.

There was Snyder, though. He took the ensuing kickoff 99 yards for a touchdown, his third in the first half.

98 yard kickoff return for a touchdown and Columbine extends their lead! pic.twitter.com/xyzVvoVj5Y — AltitudeTV (@AltitudeTV) December 2, 2023

Columbine would still need its defense, and the unit delivered after a Creek score made it 21-14 at halftime.

The Bruins had a chance to tie it late in the third, driving inside the 10-yard-line before the Rebels stopped Brady Vodicka's QB rollout on 4th down.

The Rebels' defensive front was disruptive all night, tallying six tackles for loss and a sack. James Cillessen led the way with six tackles (two for loss) and the lone sack.

"Our guys just played so hard," Lowry said. "I just love this team."

Columbine added the final offensive dagger on James Basinger's 2-yard touchdown dive to cap off a time-consuming drive.

Two score lead for Columbine! pic.twitter.com/MSbvpodhoI — AltitudeTV (@AltitudeTV) December 3, 2023

After the Rebels' defense stopped another 4th down with three minutes left, the party was on in Canvas Stadium.

Columbine students leaped from the stands, joining a raucous sideline celebration after the game as the Rebels lifted the trophy.

A state championship is always sweet. But this one was a seminal moment for the Rebels, a dominant return to the Colorado 5A mountaintop.

Not to mention an unbeaten season.

"Going undefeated, you never expect it," Lowry said.

"Right now, it's our best (win) ever."

Your 5A football championship winner is Columbine! @RACH_TOS is with head coach Andy Lowry 👇 pic.twitter.com/RhRerXWqZp — AltitudeTV (@AltitudeTV) December 3, 2023

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Colorado 5A football championship: Columbine ends Cherry Creek's title streak