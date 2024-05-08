Colts’ Zaire Franklin doesn’t think much of the Titans

Indianapolis Colts linebacker Zaire Franklin is giving the Tennessee Titans some good old fashioned bulletin board material ahead of the 2024 season.

Franklin was a guest on the “Green Light with Chris Long” podcast recently and was asked if he had “beef” with the Titans. In short, Franklin said he did not.

“No, because I already smacked (the Titnas) a couple times,” he said. “It really be Houston. I’m not going to lie to you, I like C.J. (Stroud), man. I support all our young brothers at quarterback, but C.J., he done said a lot of wild stuff to me in our run-ins… He is feeling himself… I need to see that boy again.”

Franklin and the Colts got the better of the Titans in both of their matchups last season, but Indy is 6-6 versus Tennessee when Franklin has been on the field against the Colts’ division rival during his career.

Tennessee has made several improvements on both sides of the ball this offseason, so Franklin will be seeing a much different team in 2024.

Regardless, count Franklin as yet another person overlooking the Titans.

Story originally appeared on Titans Wire