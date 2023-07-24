Colts wrap up rookie class by signing QB Anthony Richardson to $34 million deal

INDIANAPOLIS — The final formality is over.

The Colts agreed to terms with rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson on a four-year, $33.99 million deal that is fully guaranteed, with a $21.72 million signing bonus paid upfront, according to his agent, Deiric Jackson, along with the fifth-year team option that all of the NFL’s first-round picks have included in their contracts.

Richardson’s deal was finished roughly an hour after the team announced it had signed second-round cornerback JuJu Brents and fourth-round offensive tackle Blake Freeland, ensuring that all 12 members of the team’s 2023 draft class will be signed and on the field for the start of training camp on Wednesday.

Brents’ deal is a four-year deal estimated to be roughly $8.2 million, and Freeland is expected to be getting a four-year deal worth roughly $4.6 million, according to estimates by Spotrac.com.

A holdout for Richardson, or any of the other Colts rookies, was always unlikely.

Since the NFL and the NFL Players' Association agreed to a rookie wage scale in 2011, there have been few holdouts for rookies due to contract disputes, because the money involved is essentially set by the scale. The last high-profile rookie to hold out was Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa, whose stalemate lasted deep into August.

No team wants a rookie to miss that much time.

Especially a team like the Colts that has a first-round quarterback they’re intent on developing, and potentially starting to open the season. Indianapolis owner Jim Irsay has made it clear throughout the offseason he believes Richardson has to play to develop, a belief echoed by new Colts head coach Shane Steichen on draft night.

