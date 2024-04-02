The Indianapolis Colts rank 21st in total draft capital value heading into the 2024 NFL Draft.

Every draft pick, from No. 1 through 257, is assigned a value and the cumulative total of each team’s selections is what determines these rankings from Tankathon.

The Colts have seven picks in this year’s draft and that totals 746.1 points. Below you can find the value that is assigned to each of their selections. To learn more about how these values are determined, click here.

Pick 15: 264.7

Pick 46: 152.8

Pick 82: 110.7

Pick 117: 83.3

Pick 151: 63.2

Pick 191: 44.3

Pick 234: 27.1

The Colts find themselves selecting in the middle portion of most rounds but rank in the bottom third of the NFL in total value in large part because they only have seven draft picks. There are several other teams who also have just seven picks, like the Colts, but only four teams have fewer.

When it comes to trading up, while total number of draft picks isn’t the only factor in play – at the end of the day, if the right player is available then consider making the move – but it does likely reduce the odds that we see GM Chris Ballard trading up, especially early on.

If we use the trade value chart as our guide, moving from pick 15 to 11, for example, would cost the Colts their third-round and fifth-round picks–leaving them with only five selections.

On the flip side, having a somewhat limited number of draft picks can increase the chances of a team potentially trading down.

Perhaps in the Colts’ case, there is a scenario where both Terrion Arnold and Quinyon Mitchell are off the board, but players like Brock Bowers, Brian Thomas Jr., Nate Wiggins, and Jared Verse are available and could result in Ballard trading out of the 15th pick since there are several options on the board for him at positions of need.

In another example, if the Colts were to swap picks with Cincinnati and move down to pick 18, they could potentially net an additional third-round pick in the process, giving them eight selections, including four in the top 100.

Ultimately, who is available and the Colts’ evaluation of those players will play the largest role in whether Ballard makes a move in the draft. At this stage of the game, staying put in the first round is the most likely option for the Colts.

Some of the Colts’ top remaining needs are in the secondary at cornerback and safety. This is a very good cornerback class, but not so much at the safety position. Receiver, which is also a very deep group, is another need for the Colts, as is edge rusher.

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire