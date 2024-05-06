Colts QB Anthony Richardson feels he’s a ‘full go’ for offseason programs

A shoulder injury limited Anthony Richardson’s rookie season with the Colts to just four games. But now, with offseason programs underway, Richardson feels that he is a “full go,” according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

“This is progressing really well. I’m told Richardson feels he’s full go at this point,” said Fowler on SportsCenter via Bleacher Report. “He’s been throwing for a while now. He’s gradually grown to where he can throw full-time with minimal restrictions. The Colts could be deliberate. They could hold him out for OTAs, 11-man work, minicamp, but the feeling is he wants to get started.”

In Richardson’s limited sample size as a rookie, he was able to showcase his arm talent as well as his ability to make an impact with the ball in his hands as a runner.

He would complete 60 percent of his passes at 6.9 yards per attempt with three touchdowns to one interception. Richardson would also rush for 136 yards at 5.4 yards per attempt with four more scores.

Richardson’s upside is enormous with his ability to stress defenses in a variety of ways. However, as offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter mentioned after the draft, refinement is still needed, with Richardson still being a relatively inexperienced player.

“Had a year with a lot of really exciting plays,” said Cooter. “Was able to stress the defenses in a lot of different areas–to the field, to the boundary, short, intermediate, and deep. Probably every throw wasn’t an A+ that’s now how it works in this league for a quarterback. You’re going to miss a few. You’re going to be just a tad off on a few.

“I know there was a lot of techniques that we’re working to refine–that he’s working to refine. Like anything, as a young quarterback, you learn so much that first year, and I think AR did.”

The ceiling for this Colts offense in 2024 will be determined by Richardson’s play, but GM Chris Ballard has built a strong offense around him to help with some of the heavy lifting.

Returning for the Colts will be their entire starting offensive line from 2023–a unit that ranked in the top 10 in both yards per carry and quarterback pressure rate.

The combination of Richardson and Jonathan Taylor in the backfield will be another stressor for defenses, while the tight end room has a wide variety of skill sets in it. Last, and certainly not least, the Colts added a dynamic playmaking presence at receiver in Adonai Mitchell, along with extending Michael Pittman earlier in the offseason.

“It’s been good,” said Cooter of the offseason programs. “Good to get rolling here. Phase I goes to Phase II and we’re able to get out there a little bit, and move around, and work through everything we’re working through as a team, as an offense.

“I’ll hold all the absolute and exact details of everybody and what we’re doing out there. But it’s good to get back. He’s (Richardson) got good energy and it’s been good.”

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire