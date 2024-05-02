Colts pick up 5th year option for edge rusher Kwity Paye

The Colts picked up Kwity Paye’s fifth-year option for the 2025 season, according to Adam Schefter.

Paye is entering the fourth year of his rookie deal and as a former first round pick, the Colts had the option to either pick up or decline his fifth-year option for the 2025 season.

The salary for Paye’s fifth-year option is already predetermined by the NFL CBA and takes into account the player’s position, the amount of playing time they’ve had, and if they’ve made any Pro Bowls.

For Paye, Over the Cap projects that his fifth-year option will be worth $13.38 million. Since that is essentially a one-year deal, that entire amount will hit the 2025 salary cap. As for the 2024 season, Paye will play out the year on his current rookie deal.

There was some uncertainty around whether or not the Colts would exercise Paye’s option, especially with just drafting Laiatu Latu in the first round.

Paye is coming off a season where he recorded 8.5 sacks, but totaled just 28 pressures. Statistically speaking, duplicating that type of sack production in 2024 will likely require a higher pressure rate from Paye.

In addition to his 8.5 sacks, Paye was also quite good against the run, ranking 11th out of all edge rushers in PFF’s run defense grade.

“You talk about trust, said defensive coordinator Gus Bradley on Wednesday, “There’s a man that you trust. On the edge, does things right, comes to work every day, you know what you’re going to get, highly respected by all of his teammates and I believe, and I think all of our coaches and even this organization – there is another level for him,”

At any point between now and when the 2025 season takes place, Paye could be considered a contract extension candidate, depending on what the Colts see from him in 2024, which would also help lower his cap hit next season.

