Colts kick tires on several quarterbacks

The Colts won't have quarterback Anthony Richardson for awhile, due to a sprain of the AC joint in his shoulder. As Gardner Minshew takes over, with Sam Ehlinger as the backup, Indy is looking for more help at the position.

Via Mike Garafolo of NFL Media, the Colts haveworked out a quartet of quarterbacks.

They are, per the report, Kellen Mond, Ian Book, Holton Ahlers, and Trace McSorley.

The news confirms how bare the cupboard is at the free-agent quarterback position. Unless they want to bring back Carson Wentz or Matt Ryan.

Surely, they don't. But they need to have a No. 3, especially since they're one injury away from Ehlinger returning to the position of QB1 — and then from someone not currently on the team being the backup.