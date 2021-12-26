Colts’ Eric Fisher (knee) ruled OUT vs. Cardinals

Indianapolis Colts left tackle Eric Fisher was ruled out after suffering a knee injury during the second quarter of Saturday night’s game against the Arizona Cardinals.

It'll be four backup O linemen the rest of the way for the Colts. Eric Fisher ruled out with a knee injury. Whoo boy. — Stephen Holder (@HolderStephen) December 26, 2021

The Colts were already down three starting offensive linemen and then lost Jack Doyle to knee/ankle injuries during the second quarter as well.

With Fisher out, the Colts dig even deeper at left tackle and will play Julién Davenport for the time being.