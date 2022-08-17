Colton Thomasson makes ‘AggiELITE’ push for Jeremiyah Love

Colton Thomasson, the 4-star Spring Branch, TX product and 2023 offensive tackle who’s committed to Texas A&M – has made the #AggiELITE push for Jeremiyah Love – a top-70 prospect in the nation and top-5 “athlete” in the 2023 class, per 247 Sports.

Love, a Saint Louis product who the Aggies would play at running back, has had a busy summer as he’s taken official visits to Oregon, Michigan, Notre Dame and Alabama. However, he wound up in College Station, on July 30th, as he visited Jimbo & co. on an unofficial visit for the pool party.

Love would be a huge get for the Aggies at a position of need as they look to build on their top-end prospects in the 2023 class in an attempt to replicate the impressive 2022 recruiting class fans are excited to watch in the upcoming 2022 College Football season. Colton’s tweet may not be the deal maker in Love’s ultimate decision, but it’s great to see this #AggiELITE trend continuing into the month of August with program-changing commitments still to be had.

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire